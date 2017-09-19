Bossano urges parliament to back Calpe House trustees

Government Minister Joe Bossano will call on Parliament to declare its ‘full support for and confidence’ in the honesty and integrity of the trustees of Calpe House charity.

Mr Bossano yesterday filed notice that he intends to move a motion at the next meeting of Parliament in which he will call on members to reject recent reports that “appear to question the honesty and integrity of the trustees and suggests that the donations made to the charity by the public are unaccounted for.”

The motion comes against the backdrop of controversy surrounding the charity’s purchase of new buildings in Norfolk Square.

The motion in full reads: “This House notes that Calpe House is an independent charity which has been in existence since 1989 and that there has never been any involvement by any Government in the affairs of the charity.”

“This House further notes and rejects the reports and comments put in the public domain which appear to question the honesty and integrity of the trustees and suggests that the donations made to the charity by the public are unaccounted for.”

“The House therefore declares its full support for and confidence in the honesty and integrity of the trustees and directors of the institutions set up by the Charity.”

“The House furthermore wishes to express its appreciation to those involved in the work of Calpe House for the many hours of unpaid work they have given and continue to give to the institution.”

“The House in addition fully supports the decisión to invest in new premises in order to provide improved facilities and assist a greater number of sponsored patients when in London for medical treatment.”

