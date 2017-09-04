Arrests in border fence cocaine incident

A teenager and a young man, both from Gibraltar, were arrested after they allegedly jumped over the frontier fence from Spain carrying cocaine.

The two, aged 17 and 21, were arrested for importing, possession and possession with intent to supply 27.5 grams of the Class A drug.

According to the Royal Gibraltar Police, the two were jumping over the fence from La Linea into Gibraltar and entering the air terminal building.

They were detected by Borders and Coastguard officers, who alerted police.

“On being searched by the officers one of the men had the cocaine concealed on his person,” the RGP said in a statement.

A third person, a 26-year old Gibraltarian, was also arrested in connection with the same incident, which occurred on September 1.

Search warrants have been executed at various addresses linked to the three persons and small amounts of cannabis resin have been found, police said.

The three have been granted police bail pending further investigations.

