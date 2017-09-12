Albert Isola to address World Blockchain Forum

The Minister for Commerce, Albert Isola, has accepted an invitation to speak as part of a Government panel at the 2017 World Blockchain Forum.

The event, hosted at Oval Space in London on September 25 and 26, will bring together in excess of 300 attendees ranging from investors to CEOs.

The conference component of The World Blockchain Forum will cover a wide array of topics, ranging from the Blockchain, Bitcoin and Ethereum, ICOs, investing, regulation, start-ups, disruption, and much more.

Mr Isola said: “I am delighted that the work we have undertaken in so prominently establishing Gibraltar’s position at the leading edge of this new and growing industry provides for an opportunity to speak at the World Blockchain Forum.”

“The international platform provided will allow us to proactively drive our very positive message established in the consultation paper issued in May 2017 on the proposed establishment of a DLT regulatory framework.”

“I am very pleased to share a panel session on Monday 25th September and use this opportunity to state Gibraltar’s case.”

