The Relay for Life, one of the main events organised by the Gibraltar Branch of Cancer Research UK in this 50th anniversary year, will take place over the weekend of 23 – 24 of this month at the Bayside Sports Complex. Already there are 75 teams registered with over 1,000 people expected to take part. This week as the team captains met to discuss details organisers revealed their doctor mascot who still needs a name and have asked the teams to suggest one.

