Tory Neill is new chairman of the Gib All Party Parliamentary Group

Long time friend of Gibraltar Bob Neill, the new chair of the All Party Parliamentary Group for Gibraltar, has he vowed to provide the strongest possible voice for the Rock as Brexit beckons. Mr Neill, a Tory MP with longstanding links to the Rock, has taken up the mantle of chairman after the group was re-constituted following the dissolution of Parliament in the lead up to the UK general election.

He has previously served as Secretary of the Group and has been an outspoken supporter of the Rock flagging Gibraltar related issues across a multitude of platforms.

Speaking to the Chronicle Mr Neill said he was “absolutely delighted” to take on the new role.

The Bromley and Chislehurst MP added that he looks forward to working with his colleagues in both the UK and Gibraltar parliaments.

Mr Neill campaigned against the UK and Gibraltar leaving the European Union ahead of the referendum vote last year.

Another longstanding friend of Gibraltar Conservative MP Bob Stewart will now take over the role of Secretary.

Former chairman of the group, Jack Lopresti, was recently elected chairman of the UK’s all-party parliamentary group on the Kurdistan region and is expected to focus on his work in that respect.

The Brexiteer Tory MP was booed as he addressed the National Day rally last year and attempted to defend the UK’s decision to leave the EU.

