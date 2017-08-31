Threat level remains at ‘substantial’ ahead of major public events

Gibraltar’s threat level remains at ‘substantial’ following security reviews ahead of the Gibraltar music festival, National Day and the Ceremony of the Keys.

The threat level – the third in a five-step grading – means a terrorist attack remain a strong possibility.

“There is, however, no specific intelligence to suggest an increase in the threat to Gibraltar or any of the forthcoming events commencing this weekend,” the Gibraltar Contingency Council said in a statement.

“The GCC will continue to closely monitor threat intelligence as it relates to Gibraltar, and Gibraltar’s law enforcement agencies will continue to take the necessary measures to keep the public safe by modifying their operational posture in light of the high-profile public events over the coming month.”

Gibraltar, like much of western Europe, has been at a ‘substantial’ threat level since the 2015 terrorist attack on the satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo in Paris.

The GCC statement was issued following a meeting between the Governor, Lieutenant General Edward Davis, and Chief Minister Fabian Picardo, who jointly chair the council.

The GCC said the public can expect to see an increased uniformed police presence to assure the security of the forthcoming events.

The public are asked to remain vigilant and to report any security concerns to the Royal Gibraltar Police.

