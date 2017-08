The Summer Nights on Tour have returned to Casemates this week. On Thursday two of Gibraltar’s most promising musicians team up for a night of original material and popular covers. Jesse McLaren and Jeremy Perez, both living in the UK with Jeremy undertaking a masters and Jesse focusing on his music career, were back on stage together. They provided a variety of music genres and entertaining programme to the delight of their fans – their own unique style. See page 6 and 7.

