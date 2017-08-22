Temporary power outage in Governor’s Parade area

A large area of town will be without electricity until around 5pm this afternoon following a fire in the Governor’s Parade sub-station.

The Gibraltar Electricity Authority said it would have to carry out immediate repair work.

“As a result, an area around the O’Callaghan Eliott Hotel, Town Range, Governor’s Parade and part of Main Street will be without power until approximately 5pm today,” the GEA said in a statement.

“The Electricity Authority wishes to apologise for the inconvenience this work will cause.”

Advertisement

There was no immediate information as to what caused the fire.

Advertisement