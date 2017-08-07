Target shooting is introduced for the first time in summer GSLA activities

Target Shooting is the latest sport to be introduced into the Summer Sports and Leisure programme by the GSLA. The coaching is being carried out at the GTSA shooting complex by the Gibraltar Target Shooting Association. The first summer training camp was held last week and the second will be held next week. The GTSA began the sessions with an intake of six youngsters.

Albert Buhagiar, president of the GTSA and general secretary of the Gibraltar Sport Shooting Federation told the Chronicle that the demand for the sport was quite high amongst young people. This has again been highlighted following the success at this year’s NatWest Island Games in Gotland where Clay, Pistol and Rifle won 17 medals in total including gold medals in all disciplines.

But even after this success the association believes it is extremely important to continue and strengthen its programme development.

“Not only in trying to get a maximum representation in prone and air rifle but also in 3 position shooting – standing, kneeling and prone,” adds Mr Buhagiar who points out there is a demand for target shooting and more so with the 2019 NatWest Island Games being held in Gibraltar and the establishment of the new GTSA Shooting Complex.

“We can increase development and train more young shooters for the future not only to compete at Island Games level but at international events throughout Europe. The most important hurdle for the Gibraltar Sports Shooting Federation that we must overcome is trying to obtain ISSF membership, this is crucial for us as we could then compete in European and World Championships,” he emphasised.

The Gibraltar Sports Shooting Federation which is composed of Clay, Pistol and Rifle. At the moment the youngsters in the summer sports programme are being trained by coaches Colin Tomlinson, Arthur Taylor, Darren Sheriff and Mr Buhagiar himself.

