Six juveniles, youngest 13, charged with burglary

Six juveniles – the youngest just 13 years old – have been charged with burglary following a break-in at the offices of a local ship agent.

On Friday morning a burglary at the offices of Tarik Shipping located at Waterport Road was reported to police.

Entry into the premises had been gained during the course of the previous night and had been noticed by staff on arriving for work at the offices that morning.

After initial attendance by uniformed officers, the investigation was taken over by CID detectives as a result of which six local juveniles, ranging from 13 to 17 years of age, were arrested later in the day on suspicion of having carried out the burglary.

After extensive enquiries and having been interviewed by detectives in the presence of appropriate adults all six were jointly charged with Burglary at Tarik Shipping.

Five of the juveniles were also further arrested and charged with obstructing police.

Three of the juveniles have been detained in police custody, with the other three having been released on police bail.

All will be appearing together before the Juvenile Court on Monday afternoon.

Additionally, they have all been arrested on suspicion of burglary at Emile Hostel and have been bailed out in this respect.

