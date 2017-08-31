Row over representation exposes deep rift between GDP Federation and MoD

The Gibraltar Defence Police Federation [GDPF] has accused the Ministry of Defence of hindering its ability to properly represent its members, in a development that lays bare a sharp deterioration in the relationship between the Federation and the Chief Police Officer at the force.

The Federation says the top officer at the Gibraltar Defence Police, Rob Allen, is restricting so-called ‘facility time’ that enables certain officers to use work time for Federation business.

The Federation claimed facility time had been suspended, “effectively paralysing” its work and preventing any kind of effective representation.

But the MoD firmly rebutted the claim and insisted there had been no change in its stance on facility time, adding that it has no desire to prevent the Federation from representing its members.

It cautioned, however, that not every request for facility time could be accommodated, although most were approved.

The backdrop to the latest exchanges is the rift between the Federation and Mr Allen, which deepened after a large number of GDPF members took a vote of no confidence in the Chief Police Officer earlier this year.

There are numerous issues of contention, including disagreements over pay and the potential transfer of GDP officers to the Royal Gibraltar Police.

Both sides admit there has been a breakdown in communication and trust, with a knock-on effect on morale at the force at a time when its officers are taking a prominent role in key areas of Gibraltar’s security, including armed counterterrorism response on land and patrols in British waters around the Rock.

“The GDPF has acted reasonably and professionally on these matters, and our goal is to resolve these issues amicably to avoid reputational damage to the police force we are all so proud of,” said Keith Howard, the Federation’s chairman.

Photo by David Parody

