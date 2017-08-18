Rock gets first Bitcoin ATM

Gibraltar’s first online currency ‘Bitcoin’ ATM was launched this week at the World Trade Center.

The ATM privately owned by Bitcoin enthusiast Ludek Safranek can be found at the reception of the World Trade Center and the online currency can be used at the Supernatural restaurant.

Bitcoin is a cryptocurrency first launched in 2009 that allows purchases to be made via smartphones or online.

When it was launched eight years ago, one Bitcoin was worth $0.0001 (USD). That same Bitcoin today is worth around $4,000.

“I contacted the World Trade Center and asked whether I could install the first ever Bitcoin ATM in Gibraltar,” Mr Safranek said.

“A similar machine was installed a few weeks ago in Malta so I thought it was about time a Bitcoin ATM was installed in Gibraltar. I think this is the perfect place to put the first Bitcoin ATM.”

The ATM allows people to deposit cash for Bitcoins, but money cannot be withdrawn from the machine.

