Referendum Steps project Youth Service initiative

The Youth Service will be repainting the Referendum Steps in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the 1967 Referendum.

Around 15 children aged between 12 and 18 years have already signed up to volunteer and the Youth Service hopes this initiative will help children further understand the significance of the referendum.

The Service is looking for more volunteers to help out in the repainting of the area. The renovation will begin on August 10 with Master Services doing a preliminary clean-up of the area before painting starts.

The painting is expected to commence next Monday 14 August and completed within five days.

Youth worker Caroline Dixon told the Chronicle it is hoped the children will learn about the history of the referendum through this exercise.

“The Referendum is part of history and the anniversary has made many young people aware of it for the first time,” she said.

“We are marking a special era in Gibraltar’s history that is not just a tourist attraction. Children may not have fully understood the concept but with all the events going on we hope they do.”

Anyone wishing to volunteer can do so by contacting the Youth Centre tel: 20041948. An open meeting tomorrow 8 August at 12pm at the Youth Centre will also provide further information for children interested.

