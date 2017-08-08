Referendum Steps project Youth Service initiative

The Youth Service will be repainting the Referendum Steps in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the 1967 Referendum.

Around 15 children aged between 12 and 18 years have already signed up to volunteer and the Youth Service hopes this initiative will help children further understand the significance of the referendum.

The Service is looking for more volunteers to help out in the repainting of the area. The renovation will begin this Thursday August 10 with Master Services doing a preliminary clean-up of the area before painting starts.

FULL STORY IN OUR PRINT AND E-EDITIONS

Related