Referendum film screening on Commonwealth Park tomorrow

Tomorrow (Friday 18 August) will see a public screening of the 1967 Referendum films that were shown during the John Mackintosh Hall exhibition in June this year.

The exhibition was organised by the Gibraltar Government archives and now Government Archivist Anthony Pitaulgua has gone one further and organised a special event for tomorrow which will start at 9pm at Commonwealth Park where there will be a showing of the family-produced films as well as a new production covering the 1967 Referendum exhibition.

There are four films in total which have been edited into one and which were made by members of the public. The family video producers: John Barea, A J Pitaluga, Eddie Hammoned, John Hammond, Manolo Galliano, Michael Mifsud and Charles Gibson.

“After the exhibition there has been a lot of interest and demand in seeing the films again and we thought it would be a great idea to do this. It has been made possible in collaboration with Hammonds,” he said.

The second film has been described as a photo-video of the exhibition and the exhibitis themselves.

But the film also includes the launch of the exhibition by Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia at which the Chief Minister Fabian Picardo and the Governor Lt Gen Edward Davis were also present.

The film will also show all the school visits to the exhibition and all the various events surrounding the exhibition.

