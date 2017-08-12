Preview confirms Gibraltar map in Call of Duty: World War II

The latest edition of one of the most popular first-person shooting games of recent years will include scenes in Gibraltar, according to previews revealed by the specialist gaming magazine Game Informer.

Call of Duty: World War II is due for release later this year and the preview shows a map that appears to be based on the Princess Caroline anti-aircraft battery, at the northern end of the Rock.

Another video posted on a YouTube gaming channel shows longer gameplay snippets on the same map [three minutes in].

Michael Condrey, the founder of Sledgehammer Games, sparked speculation about Gibraltar’s inclusion in the game after he posted a video of himself last April speaking from the top of the Rock.

Now, the preview published by Game Informer appears to confirm that Gibraltar will form part of what is set to become one of the top games of the year.

Call of Duty: World War II will be released on November 3 but a private Beta for PS4 launches on August 25.