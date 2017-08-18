Preparations for the Gibraltar Fair are well underway

The setting up of the the annual Gibraltar Fair, taking place once again in Queensway, is well under way. It opens on Saturday at 7.30pm. It will be officially by Minister Steven Linares and Miss Gibraltar 2017 Jodie Garcia.

The fair ends on Sunday August 27 and will once again see a varied range of attractions for different age groups. All rides will be priced at £2.

Additionally, there will also be tombolas, games and other side stalls including those being put up by local charitable and sporting organisations.

Eating and drinking outlets will also be provided as well as the ever popular Churros stall.

A daily programme of entertainment has also been prepared for the Family and Youth Pavilions.

The Family Pavilion is being organised by Stage One Productions and the Youth Pavilion by Fresh Entertainment.

Admission to the Pavilion will be free on all nights.

Pics by Eyleen Sheil

