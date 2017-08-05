Port retirement

The Port Authority has congratulated Port Officer Tyrone Ghio on his retirement after almost 43 years of service.

Mr Ghio joined the Port Department as a very young man, initially serving as a Seaman and worked his way up to the post of Port Officer where his experience and knowledge were invaluable to both the Port and his colleagues.

During his later years in service, as Vessel Traffic Service Supervisor, Tyrone made a key contribution to the safe and efficient running of the busy port and waters.

CEO and Captain of the Port Commodore Bob Sanguinetti thanked Mr Ghio for his exemplary service and commitment, and wished him a long and satisfying retirement.

