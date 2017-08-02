Payas first in demanding 6,000m swimming competition

Nathan Payas was back in competition at the weekend having won the second edition of the ‘Travesía a Nado’ a long distance open water swim between Puerto Banus and Marbella. He completed the demanding swimming route of 6,000m in a time of 1:30:50.

Me Payas who is no stranger to competition in the water – or to tough swimming challengers was one of 60 swimmers. He was the first male swimmer to reach the shore of El Faro beach. The swim itself began at the ‘Levante’ beach.

