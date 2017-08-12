Payas conquers the Catalina Crossing

Nathan Payas said he was elated as he achieved yet another feat yesterday adding the Catalina Crossing to his now long list of marathon swimming challenges.

“Hey… yer,” he shouted triumphantly on reaching Long Beach in California having completed the Catalina Crossing in just over nine and half hours. Mr Payas now holds the ‘Triple Crown in Open Water Swimming’ having completed the overnight solo crossing in 9.34.51.

Wearing his Gibraltar swimming cap he began his swim just before 11pm on Thursday (US time) from Catalina Island and reached ‘Rancho Palos Verdes’ Long Beach California yesterday just after 8.30am (5.30pm local time).

“Swims are never easy but I am elated to have completed it,” he told the Chronicle moments after he had finished.

He said his worst moments were within the first four hours when he felt sea sick and was worried about whether he would be able to swim all the way. But he added the sea was kinder in the second half and having calmed down allowed him to settle in to a good strong rhythm.

Viz Akhil, another Gibraltar sportsman, who accompanied Nathan all the way on a boat, commented on how the swimmer neared the shore he looked “composed and strong in his zone”.

On this occasion he is raising funds for the Gibraltar Samaritans. To donate you can check out his Justgiving page.

