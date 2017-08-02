Overwhelming response to RPCO ‘referendum’ concert

Over 1,700 tickets were sold on Monday for the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra ‘referendum’ concert which will be held at the Victoria Stadium on Saturday 8 September. The tickets were sold out within six hours of the tickets going on sale on Monday both at the John Mackintosh Hall ticket office and online.

The overwhelming response has meant a further release of 1,500 tickets which will go on sale today as from 11am. These will be on sale from the John Mackintosh Hall ticket office (11am and 1pm, Monday to Friday) and online at buytickets.gi at the same price of £5.

Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, told the Chronicle yesterday he was “delighted at the fantastic response from the community to what I am sure will be a night for all to remember”.

The event, headed by the Chief Minister, is being organised as part of the National Celebrations and commemorating the 50th anniversary of the 1967 Referendum. The performance will feature the Orchestra, conducted by Timothy Henty, together with soprano Laura Wright and tenor Wynne Evans.

A spokesman for the Gibraltar Cultural Services said Government had made a number of tickets available which corresponded to the layout proposed for seats.

“The massive response has led to additional areas being opened up for additional seating to be laid out and for the east and west stands of the Victoria Stadium to be made available.”

This now means that in total approximately 3,200 tickets will have been made available “more than double the 1,750 originally on sale”.

A breakdown of Monday’s ticket sales shows that 1026 tickets were sold at John Mackintosh Hall Ticket Office alone.

Online there were 730 ticket sales out of which 93% where bought in Gibraltar and 7 % in the rest of the world (UK 4%, Bulgaria 2% and Spain 1%).

The concert will be held on Saturday 9th September at the Victoria Stadium at 9.30pm.

Related