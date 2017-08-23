No credible terrorism threat against Gibraltar, security experts insist

Security experts said there is no evidence of any credible terrorist threat against Gibraltar after the Rock was mentioned by social media accounts linked to the so-called Islamic State.

One account spoke of a nuclear attack and there were also references to Gibraltar being ‘conquered’ along with Catalonia and Andalusia.

The posts on social media were closely monitored by the UK’s Joint Terrorism Analysis Centre, which concluded they were baseless.

But they were later picked up and published by a Spanish website, El Confidencial, and a British tabloid newspaper.

That prompted the Gibraltar Contingency Council to issue a statement.

“As is routine threat-assessment practice for the GCC, the GCC has confirmed with the Joint Terrorism Analysis Centre (JTAC) in London that there is no evidence to suggest that the ISIL terrorist/nuclear threat regarding Gibraltar as issued on social media on 17th August and subsequently reported in the El Confidencial and UK media, is credible,” the statement read.

