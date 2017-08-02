New Honorary Colonel visits the Chief Minister

The Royal Gibraltar Regiment has a new Regimental Honorary Colonel he is Colonel Francis Brancato.

With a five year appointment he now becomes the head of the regimental family on the Rock.

Yesterday he paid a courtesy call on the Chief Minister Fabian Picardo.

Colonel Brancato said that he was “greatly honoured and extremely proud to serve the Regiment in this capacity”.

He said he was “very much looking forward to working with the Commanding Officer to deliver a strong and professional Regiment ready to meet the challenges of the future. Proud of its heritage and focused on serving Gibraltar and supporting the wider UK defence interests”.

Colonel Brancato is also the current chairman of the Royal British Legion, Gibraltar Branch.

