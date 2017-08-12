More young people take up Scouting in Gib, 40% are girls

Chief Commissioner Mark Rodriquez has described Scouting in Gibraltar as being a truly vibrant and thriving organisation.

2016/17was, he said, an incredibly successful year in which the movement locally has continued to move forward and demonstrate real progress toward its strategic objectives of growth, inclusivity, youth shaped and community impact.

“From a growth perspective our membership has grown with more young people enjoying Scouting in Gibraltar today than at any time this century,”

In terms of inclusivity, Commissioner Rodriguez said that the movement can be incredibly proud that this year; there are more girls and young women in Scouting than ever before with 40% of its members being female. That is one in every two and half Scouts. This he says is the “highest proportion ever”.

