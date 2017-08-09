More tickets released on Friday for RPCO ‘referendum’ concert

Friday will see the release of more tickets for the ‘referendum concert’ by the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra on 9 September. The Government said yesterday these would be the final tickets released with another 1,300 extra tickets going on sale. This concert event is being organised to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the 1967 Referendum.

“The Government is pleased to announce that after the very quick sell out of 2700 tickets for the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra performance, a final 1300 tickets will be released on Friday,” said a statement yesterday.

The tickets will go on sale at 11am. Some of these, it said, may have a reduced view of the stage. These tickets will also be priced at £5 and will be available from www.buytickets.gi and from the ticket office at the John Mackintosh Hall on weekdays between 11am and 1pm.

The concert will be held on Saturday 9 September at the Victoria Stadium at 9:30pm.

The performance will feature the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra, conducted by Timothy Henty, with special performances by soprano Laura Wright and tenor Wynne Evans.

