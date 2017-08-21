Minister visits Gorham’s Cave World Heritage Site

Minister with responsibility for Heritage and the Environment, Professor John Cortes,recently visited the excavations at Gorham’s and Vanguard Caves, Gibraltar’s World Heritage Site. Professor Cortes was shown round the site by the Gibraltar Museum team led by Professor Clive Finlayson, Dr Geraldine Finlayson, Mr Stewart Finlayson and Mr Marcello Sanguinetti of the Ministry for Heritage.

This year the excavations have lasted for two months and three areas have been worked, two in Gorham’s cave and one in Vanguard Cave. The highlight of the season was the discovery of a Neanderthal tooth. No further remains have been found so far but much of the archaeological level awaits excavation.

