Mayor’s Parlour opens to the public during national week

The Mayor’s Parlour at the City Hall will be opened to the public the whole of next week as part of the celebrations during National Week and to commemorate the 50th Anniversary of the 1967 Referendum.

The Mayor Kaiane Lopez will open the Mayor’s Parlour to the community every day between 9am and 1pm to give those members of the public who have not had the opportunity to visit the City Hall to see it and view its attractive Parlour.

As from next Tuesday 5 September and until Friday 8, the Parlour will open daily from 9am to 1pm.

The Mayoral Robes and Regalia will also be on display during the Parlour opening.

The Mayor’s Parlour was restored to its original beauty in February 2000. The restoration had commenced in March 1999 and took 11 months to complete.

“The decoration is a wonderful example of Empire style and also includes many Neoclassical features; the layout of the ceiling paintings and medallions, which feature four Roman emperors, are perfectly symmetrical. The ceiling in the inner chamber was also richly decorated but in a much softer style. These feature floral motifs and cherubs. Due to the original paintings being lost and no descriptions available for the inner chamber, the restorers replaced the original paintings with new images of flowers indigenous to Gibraltar,” said the statement.

Advertisement