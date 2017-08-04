Maxi Priest as promised releases ‘Gibraltar ‘

Following his many visits to Gibraltar Maxi Priest has co-written a song about the Rock. During his time here a video was produced showing much of what Gibraltar has to offer as a tourism destination.

The Artist also held a concert in Gibraltar last year, which is featured in the video. Maxi Priest also performed at the Gibraltar Music Festival three years ago when he first mooted putting together a song about Gibraltar.

The song was all his idea.

The video was produced by Wright Tech Media of Gibraltar, in co-operation with the Gibraltar Tourist Board.

Tourism Minister Gilbert Licudi said it was encouraging to see an artist like Maxi Priest having such an affinity for Gibraltar and seeing him produce a song for us.

“The video shows much of what this unique destination has to offer and the song will no doubt be very popular. Maxi Priest’s video is a fantastic marketing tool that showcases some of Gibraltar’s most popular sites in the context of the song. I must thank my colleague Samantha Sacramento, Minister for Housing and Equality for having taken the lead on this project during her time as Minister for Tourism,” he said.

The music video is available to view online at: www.facebook.com/visitgibraltar

