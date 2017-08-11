Lopez West End dancer thrilled to be in Disney’s Aladdin

Local dancer Nolan Lopez currently performing in his second West End musical in Disney’s Aladdin will be returning to the show after a short summer break. Mr Lopez whose stage name is Nolan Edwards says he feels “privileged and grateful” to be in the West End especially so early in his career having graduated last year from the London Studio Centre.

His first job on the West End earlier this year was in the ever popular Rodgers and Hammerstein musical Carousel in the English National Opera production starring tenor Alfie Boe and soprano Katherine Jenkins.

He joined the ENO as a dancer covering the ‘Carnival Boy’ in the show in its limited special production run.

Now in Aladdin at the Prince Edward Theatre he is working as a swing and currently understudies all male and the featured ensembles. This means that he can take on any number of roles on any given performance.

