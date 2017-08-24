Local students perform well despite GCSE changes

Gibraltarian students and teachers rose to the challenge of GCSE reforms and delivered a total of 28 super A* grades at level 9 under the new marking scheme.

A total of 18 of those tope grades were achieved by boys at Bayside, with 10 students obtaining the same grade at Westside.

The good performance was also sustained in other subjects where the 70% A*-C performance in both schools is the highest for the last five years.

The Gibraltar College also performed well, with a total of 5 A* grades obtained.

Advertisement

The new specifications in GCSE English and Mathematics during the past academic year resulted in an increase to both the breadth and depth of study in these subjects.

This caused considerable worry in education circles, with the introduction of the new 9-1 grading system, including the so-called “super A* grade” at level 9, causing the greatest concern among many students, parents and teachers.

“We are extremely pleased and encouraged by the GCSE results this year,” said Darren Greach, the Director of Education.

“After weeks of worrying and very stressful times our students have done extremely well despite the difficulties and the sleepless nights.”

The Minister for Education, Dr John Cortes, said: “These are excellent results indeed and students, teachers, support staff, and of course parents and families are to be congratulated, especially this year.”

“Once again I like to concentrate more on the individuals than the statistics. Some students have excelled, others have done less well. The Department of Education is there to assist all of them in planning their future.”

“I think also of those young people of similar age who haven’t taken GCSEs, and those who would have preferred more vocational routes than we currently offer, where perhaps they could have done better.”

“Widening opportunities for those young people is one of the major challenges ahead and one that we are determined to tackle.”

“It’s a really exciting time for education. Achieving co-education and providing vocational pathways against the backdrop of the new schools and realignment of key stages will test our resolve to deliver on the best provision possible for our young people, the citizens of tomorrow.”

“Gibraltar has an amazing asset in its teachers and its other education professionals and we are confident in our ability to deliver on these ground-breaking changes.”

Advertisement