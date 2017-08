Healthy eating workshops for youngsters have gone from strength to strength with the Gibraltar Health Authority hosting the classes for a second consecutive year. Tomorrow sees the final session which blend healthy eating lessons with fun games at the Tercentenary Sports Hall as part of the GSLA’s Summer Sports and Leisure programme. This year the GHA Health Promotion team have found a surge of interest with around 30 children taking part in yesterday’s workshop. Pic: Johnny Bugeja

