Leading Asian Fintech group’s deal with GSX opens door to global capital markets

In a coup that many of the world’s bigger bourses will envy, one of the most dynamic fintech technology groups in Asia has acquired a quarter stake in GSX Group, the parent company of Gibraltar’s stock exchange, providing an injection of capital that will allow the local “boutique” bourse to forge ahead with plans to expand into equities and trading and give it a significant opening into the vast Asian market.

“The investment in GSX is excellent news both for GSX and Gibraltar and an important vote of confidence in our Jurisdiction,” Commerce Minister Albert Isola commented.

“As Gibraltar moves towards regulating Fintech in its innovative and unique manner, we welcome quality firms to Gibraltar who have already excelled in this space and who will work with us to further develop this sector. These are exciting times with much international interest in our regulatory programme.”

The cash deal – with Cyberhub Fintech Holdings, for an undisclosed sum – is also a major stride in GSX’s intention to provide one of the world’s first digital capital markets embracing the major crypto-currencies as well as the block chain suite of technologies that is set to become a main force in the exchange of digital and physical goods, information, and online platforms.

