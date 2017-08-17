Kusuma Trust launches ‘Excellence Prize’

The Kusuma Trust has launched an Excellence Prize today to coincide with the A Level results. . Up to three prizes of £3,000 will be awarded in one or more of STEM, the humanities, arts and sports for high achieving students who perform exceptionally well at A Level or undergraduate level and have obtained a place at a leading university. Applications to compete for a Kusuma Excellence Prize open today.

“The prize is an incentive for high achieving students to pursue their chosen subject and have the best possible opportunities to study at the best universities,” said a spokesperson for the Kusuma Trust who added the Trust aims to promote excellence in the field of education and bring about positive change for young people and society as a whole.

More information is available on the Kusuma Trust website

Those wanting to apply and feel they can match criteria can apply online for a prize at www.kusumatrust.gi

