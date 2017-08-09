Kozlova joins Danza students for intense dance workshop

Russian American ballerina Valentina Kozlova has been on the Rock this week to hold a workshop at Danza Academy.

Accompanied by two of her students Justin Valentine and Nikita Boris and together they gave a class on Monday evening for the young Danza dancers.

Her career spans over 40 years beginning in Moscow, Russia at the Bolshoi Ballet where she was principal dancer.

Years later Ms Kozlova defected while on tour with the Bolshoi to Los Angeles and later she briefly became a principal dancer with the Australian Ballet. In 1982 she made her Broadway debut in a production of ‘On Your Toes’.

She joined the New York City Ballet in 1983 where she remained a principal dancer until 1995. In 2003 she founded the Valentina Kozlova’s Dance Conservatory of New York and now holds a series of International Dance Competitions where young dancers receive scholarships to top prestigious schools, get exposure and make contacts in the highly competitive professional world of Dance.

Ms Kozlova is currently holding her own Summer School in Sotogrande and is looking into the possibility of next year perhaps holding her summer school in Gibraltar and making this experience accessible to local dancers.

