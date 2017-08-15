Judge ‘disappointed’ contract was not renewed

Former Supreme Court Judge Adrian Jack said yesterday he was “disappointed” with the Gibraltar Judicial Service Commission’s decision not to renew his contract of employment.

In a GBC interview, the former Puisne Judge said he had been given “reasonable expectation” upon appointment that his contract would be renewed.

Last week Mr Justice Jack’s three year contract as the fourth judge at the Supreme Court expired and was not renewed.

Prior to his appointment as a judge Mr Justice Jack stopped all work as a barrister in private practice in the UK.

Judges are not allowed to work privately again for a year after their contract as a judge has expired.

Mr Justice Jack said as a result he had been given assurances that he was likely to have his contract renewed.

He will soon return to the UK to undertake part-time judicial appointments until he can work again privately.

Mr Justice Jack called Gibraltar’s legal system a “unique mixture” of modern and ancient legislation and said he would “absolutely” return to the Rock.

Yesterday the Gibraltar Government issued a statement on the assurances Mr Justice Jack said he received from the Judicial Service Commission.

“The Government is unable to comment on those assurances as the JSC is entirely independent of Government,” a spokesman said.

“The Government nonetheless wishes to thank Mr Jack for his service to the judiciary in Gibraltar and wishes him well for the future.”

