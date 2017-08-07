The Royal Gibraltar Police are to be greatly assisted in the fight against crime with the introduction of a dedicated Gibraltar DNA Database.

Police have today announced that together with Cellmark Forensic Services in the UK they have established the provision and maintenance of a DNA Database, to complement the existing forensic DNA services already undertaken by the RGP.

DNA samples are already taken from individuals suspected to have been involved in crime and where crime scene samples had been obtained.

In a statement the RGP explained: “with the introduction of a dedicated DNA database individuals taken into Police custody for crime related matters will be subjected to DNA sampling for DNA profiling and testing against crime/victim samples, as is already the case with fingerprinting.”

The legislation to support this has been in place since the enacting of the Criminal Procedure and Evidence Act [2011].

“This DNA sampling and profiling is a major investigative tool which has been in use by the RGP for a great many years, however, the introduction of the dedicated Gibraltar database will greatly assist in the fight against crime,” the RGP said.

This is the latest addition to ongoing improvement and acquisition of the equipment and technical resources available to the RGP.

It follows the recent introduction of roadside breath test and roadside drug testing.

Traffic officers have also been equipment with portable decibel meters to carryout roadside testing of vehicle exhaust levels.

Last year the RGP, conscious of the need to respond and protect its officers from evolving risks and threats, introduced the use of the Capture II incapacitant spray as an addition to the issued baton.

The incapacitant spray not only extends the officers’ safety space in relation to that afforded by a baton, it has already proven effective in reducing the risk of potential physical injury to aggressors and officers alike arising from the use of the baton.

