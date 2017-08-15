Injured OESCO worker wins £273,000 in damages

A former OESCO employee suing for workplace injuries was awarded £273,000 in damages by the Supreme Court.

The electricity supply company admitted liability for the accident after its employee fell 3.5m when changing a spotlight above an engine.

The lawsuit lodged by the worker sought to recover loss of future earnings, surgery and care as a result of the incident in 2011.

Puisne Judge Adrian Jack ruled just over £273,000 should be awarded to the former employee, who sustained a broken ankle and had developed “post traumatic arthritis”.

“The claimant is in constant pain, so bad that he has, depending on the weather, regularly to be injected with pain killers,” said Mr Justice Jack.

“His mobility is greatly restricted. His participation in sport is at an end. His social life is limited. He is likely to require a further operation, which may well make him wheel-chair bound.”

The worker was granted £269,467 in damages and a further £4,000 in interest.

Richard Devereux-Cooke represented the claimant.

Ian Winch appeared on behalf of OESCO.

