GTB promotes Rock at birdwatching event

The Gibraltar Tourist Board exhibited at Birdfair, a specialist event which took place at Rutland Water in Norfolk earlier this month.

Birdfair encompasses the whole spectrum of the birdwatching industry while supporting global bird conservation.

The event is supported by hundreds of stands selling the latest products and holidays from wildlife specialists.

There is also a schedule of events and lectures lead by well-known birding celebrities.

Joining the GTB on the stand was the Gibraltar Ornithological and Natural History Society (GONHS).

The Minister for Tourism, Gilbert Licudi, said: “Gibraltar’s tourism product is unique and diverse.”

“Our privileged position at one of the most important bird migratory points in the world gives us the opportunity to attract birdwatchers to the Rock.”

“We are committed to supporting these important niche markets in the tourism industry and our participation at Birdfair allows us to showcase this product.”

“This was also an opportunity for the GONHS to underline the work that Gibraltar does in bird conservation.”

