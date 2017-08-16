Govt to clamp down on illegal rubbish dumping

The Gibraltar Government will use CCTV footage to clamp down on persons who dump household refuse and bulky items outside refuse bins.

Any persons found littering could face a fine of up to £250.

“Our surveillance cameras are already operating in key areas. Additional cameras will shortly be deployed in known hotspots identified by the Department in consultation with stakeholders including the Litter Committee chaired by Minister Cortes,” a Government spokesman told the Chronicle.

The Department’s Litter Wardens will be taking the lead in issuing fines and the Environmental Agency also have powers to do so.

The initiative forms part of the Government’s waste awareness campaign where residents are reminded that the correct location for the disposal of bulky items such as furniture and domestic appliances is the Eco Park on Flint Road, just off Devil’s Tower Road.

“There has been an increase in the amount of household refuse and bulky items being deposited outside Refuse Cubicles/Bin Holding Areas,” a press statement from the Government stated.

The Government at present, does not have an estimate of the amount of bulky items disposed incorrectly within or near bins stores but state it is monitored it closely.

“This practice is illegal and not only makes our environment look dirty and untidy, but also poses a serious health hazard to others,” it added.

In order to help eradicate the problem, a leaflet has been sent to government housing residents.

“We are keen to ensure that the public is well informed on how to dispose of these items correctly,” the Government said.

In addition to requesting that all bulky items be disposed of at the Eco Park, it asks that general household waste is disposed of correctly, inside refuse cubicles, or in respective recycling cubicles.

