Govt reviews speed limits on Europa Road

Government has announced the introduction of reviewed speed limits along Europa Road. The speed limit review is an upgrade of the speed limits along Europa Road from Elliott’s Way to Roundabout by the Mosque.

The new speed limits which will range from 30km/hr to 50km/hr will be clearly indicated by traffic speed limit signs and road markings, said a Government spokesman.

The changes, which are part of the recommendations of the Sustainable Traffic, Transport and Parking Plan, will take place progressively over a period of approximately two weeks.

In a statement the Government explained that from the junction at Elliott’s Way up to the roundabout by the Mosque, Europa Road will see the introduction of various revised speed limits which reflect enhanced road safety for drivers and pedestrians alike.

Related