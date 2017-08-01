Govt introduces ‘Request Bus Stop’ trials

As from today some bus stops will become ‘Request Stops’on a trial basis for just a month. This new initiative, says the Government, is in keeping with recommendations contained in the Sustainable Traffic, Transport and Parking Plan. A request stop is one where buses only stop if there are passengers wishing to alight or board. As part of the scheme bus drivers themselves will be slowing down on the approach to bus stops and stopping in some instances in an effort to familiarise the public with this new system.

If successful, the Government says this latest initiative will provide a more time-efficient and effective service to the public.

In its statement the Government explains that since December 2012, the Gibraltar Bus Company had adopted a policy whereby buses stopped at all bus stops irrespective of whether there were passengers waiting for the bus or passengers wishing to alight.

“This will make the service provided far more time efficient by reducing unnecessary stops and therefore improving service,” said a Government spokesman.

“When a user at a request stop would like to board the approaching bus, they will need to signal to the driver from the pavement thereby indicating their wish for the bus to stop.

“If a passenger on a bus would like to alight from a bus at a request stop they simply activate the nearest stop request buzzer on the bus, which is common practise. Not all stops will become request.”

A banner sticker with the word ‘Request’ clearly helps to identify all these bus stops.

In an effort to assist users’ as much as possible and providing awareness, bus inspectors will also be deployed on board buses informing the public of this new initiative.

The Government is reminding all bus users that the Night Bus operates every Friday and Saturday night between the hours of 9pm and 2am.

For any further questions regarding request stops or any other Gibraltar Bus Company issues please contact them on 200 47622 or info@gibraltarbuscompany.gi

