Govt files plans for new Europa Point Sports Club housing sports and performing arts

Plans for the Europa Point Sports Club the new home of Gibraltar’s Rugby Football Union, cricket, squash, darts and other sports and including the performing arts has been filed with the Town Planner.

The facility will have a playing field which will provide for international standard rugby and cricket pitch and nets, and three futsal pitches. It will also be used for football and will include a second smaller rugby pitch.

Spectator capacity will be able to be adjusted and will be determined by what is required at the time. There will be 800 permanent spectator seats to the west, with the option and the adaptability to place a further 800 temporary seats for matches to the East.

Inside the facility there will be “six squash courts with spectator seats, a large multipurpose sports hall (same size as the Tercentenary Hall) with spectator seats. A small sports hall for cricket nets or general training, a darts club with 10 oches and a completion stage. A gymnasium, two general purposechanging rooms and four team changing rooms that can be used for both inside and outside sports,” the design statement states.

A bar, café and members’ rooms for the resident clubs, will also be created.

To accommodate visiting teams dormitories will also be provided.

In addition, there will be lecture and seminar rooms included for use by the sporting Associations and the University of Gibraltar.

