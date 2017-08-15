Govt clamps down on illegal rubbish dumping

The Government will use footage from CCTV cameras around Gibraltar in a bid to crack down on persons depositing of household refuse and bulky items outside refuse bins.

Any persons found littering could face a fine of up to £250.

The initiative forms part of the Government’s waste awareness campaign where residents are reminded that the correct location for the disposal of bulky items such as furniture and domestic appliances is the Eco Park on Flint Road, just off Devil’s Tower Road.

“There has been an increase in the amount of household refuse and bulky items being deposited outside Refuse Cubicles/Bin Holding Areas,” a press statement from the Government stated.

“This practice is illegal and not only makes our environment look dirty and untidy, but also poses a serious health hazard to others,” it added.

In order to help eradicate the problem, a leaflet has been sent to government housing residents.



“We are keen to ensure that the public is well informed on how to dispose of these items correctly,” said the Government.

In addition to requesting that all bulky items be disposed of at the Eco Park, it asks that general household waste is disposed of correctly, inside refuse cubicles, or in respective recycling cubicles.

