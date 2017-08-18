Government reassures over international netball

The Gibraltar Government has said it will ensure that international netball will continue to be played in Gibraltar after the Gibraltar Netball Association flagged its concerns over the new Europa Sports Centre facility.

This comes after the GNA claimed over social media that it had not been consulted over the project and expressed concern that the facility will not satisfy the International Netball Federation requirements for the hosting of international events.

Highlighting the issue further, the GSD then called on the Minister for Sport, Steven Linares, to take on board the concerns of the Gibraltar Netball Association regarding the new Europa Sports Centre facility.

In a statement the GSD said Mr Linares had consulted with other concerned sporting associations over the facility.

“Just like the Gibraltar Netball Association the GSD’s spokesman for Sport, Edwin Reyes, is generally in favour of new and enhanced facilities for the community and sincerely hopes that International Netball Competitions continue to be as successful in the future as they have been in the past,” the GSD said in a statement.

“We understand that the Minister is meeting the Gibraltar Netball Association today and we hope he will take their concerns on board so that Gibraltar netball continues to thrive.”

In response, the Government issued a statement of its own expressing regret that the GNA had chosen to run a “negative campaign” in the press and on the social media.

According to the Government, the GNA has held several “positive” meetings with the officials at the Ministry for Sport and Culture and these meetings have confirmed that the GNA will enjoy the full use of the new facilities at Europa.

“These facilities will provide additional court time, both for local teams and for visiting teams which will be attracted by these new, high quality amenities.”

“Crucially, the Government recognises that netball is an extremely successful sport and it has committed itself to ensuring that the GNA will have all the facilities and resources it needs in order to host high calibre international netball fixtures in Gibraltar.”

This point will again be underlined when Mr Linares holds another meeting with GNA officials today, the Government added.

