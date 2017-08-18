Gibraltar falls silent for victims of Barcelona

Convent Place in the heart of Gibraltar fell silent at midday today in memory of those who died in a terror attack in Barcelona on Thursday.

The solemn coincided with similar marks of respect and solidarity held across Spain and Europe.

Flags on official buildings including the iconic Moorish Castle are also flying at half mast.



The minute’s silence was led by Chief Minister Fabian Picardo, Acting Governor Nick Pyle and Colonel Frank Green, the chief of staff at HQ British Forces Gibraltar.

Last night, Chief Minister Fabian Picardo sent a message of solidarity as Spanish officials confirmed the scale of the horrific attack on Las Ramblas and a second terror attack in Cambrils.

The Chief Minister tweeted in Spanish: “Mi solidaridad y dolor y de todo Gibraltar con víctimas y sus familiares del #AtentadoBarcelona Se fuerte #CiudadCondal que estamos contigo!”

Roy Clinton, the Leader of the Opposition, also sent a message of solidarity and support.

“Sickening attack in Barcelona! Thoughts and prayers with those affected and injured. Act of cowardice which will never succeed,” he tweeted.

In the UK, Prime Minister Theresa May said she was “sickened by the senseless loss of life in Barcelona” following Thursday’s deadly attack.

Mrs May condemned the “terrible” assault in the Spanish city which saw a van plough into pedestrians and follows similar attacks in London in recent months.

She said: “My thoughts are with the victims of today’s terrible attack in Barcelona and the emergency services responding to this ongoing incident.”

“The UK stands with Spain against terror.”

In a written statement, Mrs May added: “I am sickened by the senseless loss of life in Barcelona today.”

“The Foreign Office is working to establish if any British nationals were involved in this appalling incident and we are in close contact with the authorities in Spain, who have our full support.”

“Following the attacks in Manchester and London, Spain stood alongside the British people. Tonight, Britain stands with Spain against the evil of terrorism.”

Sadiq Khan, the mayor of London, said London stood with Barcelona “against the evil terrorism” following recent attacks in Westminster, London Bridge and Finsbury Park.”

Mr Khan wrote on Twitter: “My thoughts are with the victims of this barbaric terrorist attack in the great city of Barcelona and with their brave emergency services.”

“London stands with Barcelona against the evil of terrorism.”

A number of other high-profile figures also voiced support for the Barcelona victims.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn tweeted: “Terrible reports from Barcelona. My thoughts are with those killed and injured, and the emergency services working to save lives.”

Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said: “Concerned and saddened by #Barcelona attack. Our thoughts are with those affected. Doing all we can to identify whether Brits need help.”

