Gibraltar contestant wins Mrs Europe 2017

Mrs Gibraltar 2017 2nd Princess Davinia Baglietto was given a winners welcome yesterday having been crowned Mrs Europe 2017 on Saturday in Novosibirsk, Russia.

She arrived at Gibraltar International Airport wearing a ball gown and tiara, proudly donning her Mrs Europe sash.

Grasping firmly to a bouquet presented to her by the Minister for Culture, Steven Linares, Mrs Baglietto teared up as she hugged her family.

She waved the Gibraltar flag when making her entrance at the Wessex Lounge within the Airport. Her proud daughters and parents cried as they welcomed her home.

“Gibraltar has once again shown up in block letters on the map,” Mrs Baglietto said.

“I have to thank everyone who supported me. It has been a pleasure.”

She added being crowned Mrs Europe was overwhelming and she would like to use this platform to raise awareness for charity.

Mrs Baglietto spent the week in Russia having been the second woman from Gibraltar to represent the Rock at the Mrs Europe pageant.

She was also welcomed by Shadow Minister for Culture Edwin Reyes.

Scores of people waited for Mrs Baglietto’s return at the airport, cheering and waving the Gibraltar flag.

The week-long pageant in Russia included a sports competition, evening wear round and a visit to an orphanage.

Mrs Russia, Ekaterina Levina, was crowned 1st Runner Up and the 2nd Runner Up is Mrs Bulgaria Iva Gurgulieva.

Mrs Baglietto looks forward to the rest of her reign as Mrs Europe 2017.

