Gib university and first schools at ClimACT meeting

Kevin Wahnon from St Bernard’s First School and Amaia Fernandez from the University of Gibraltar visited France as part of a ClimACT initiative at the University of La Rochelle. The progress meeting brought together nine partner institutions including Gibraltar, France, Portugal and Spain, The programme is funded by the European Commission under the Interreg SUDOE programme which aims to advance the transition towards a low carbon economy.

Its focus is on the research and application of measures that can transform education institutions and their practices. The initiative is looking to reduce the carbon footprint of education, address climate change and thus make a contribution to commitments made in the UN Paris Accord.

The initiative is led locally by the University of Gibraltar and developed in practice with the Department of Education and the Department of the Environment, Heritage and Climate Change.

The Gibraltar partnership presented its work on the project to date outlining its two track approach.

FULL STORY IN OUR PRINT AND E-EDITIONS

Related