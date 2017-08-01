Gib scouts proudly celebrate ‘Scout Scarf Day’

Today August 1, active and former Scouts in on the Rock are joining thousands of Scouts around the world by wearing their scarfs in public. Today the Scouts are celebrating ‘Scout Scarf Day’ on the 110th Anniversaryof the Scout Movement. The aim is for all Scouts past and present to wear their Scout scarfs and make the “Spirit of Scouting” visible. The event commemorates the very first Scout Camp on Brownsea Island in 1907. Chief Commissioner of the Scouts on the Rock.Mark Rodriquez says that “Once a Scout – Always a Scout” and calls on all present and former memebrs to wear their scarfs today. Mr Rodriguez says that although the scarf is only a symbol it is a strong symbol for the scout promise and for their mission “to leave the world as a bit better a place than we had found it”. The picture shows a handful of active and former scouts on the Rock who will proudly be wearing their scarfs today. Pic: Johnny Bugeja.

