GFSC with local community support raises nearly £8,000 for prostate cancer

Close to £8,000 was raised for Prostate Cancer Support Group Gibraltar (PCSG) in the third #FreeTheKnee event organised by Gibraltar Financial Services Commission’s (GFSC). Once again the event created awareness and has so far raised a total of £7,900.00, with donations still coming in.

#FreeTheKnee is an event which challenges businesses in Gibraltar to do away with their usual business attire on a Friday and wear shorts to work, all in aid of raising awareness and money for PCSG. Businesses are also encouraged to raise money in their own ways, making a fun day out of charity fundraising.

This year, the GFSC held a raffle, supported by local Gibraltar businesses, and increased awareness using social media, asking people to draw an emoji on their knees and post it as their profile pictures.

“We also hosted a huge shorts selfie in Casemates with a number of local companies joining us for the photo. At GFSC, we ran a bake sale and various internal themed events spread over a number of weeks,” said a statement.

Nicky Gomez, who initiated the event three years ago, said: “it’s great to see that #FreeTheKnee has been bigger and better this year. The local community has really pulled together to raise money and awareness for the charity, and we would like to thank everyone for their support. We always have a great response from the public and this year has been no different. We’re already looking forward to the next #FreeTheKnee!”.

PCSG have taken the opportunity to reiterate the charity’s quote in this press release: “Let’s stop prostate cancer being a killer. Together we can do it. No one fights alone”.

