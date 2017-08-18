Foreshore rubble irks volunteer

Construction rubble has been ‘temporarily’ dumped at the Europa Foreshore due to the clearing of a small tunnel system, angering a volunteer who had spent years clearing the site.

Bart Van Thienen, who over the past five years has cleaned up the Foreshore, said he is disappointed Gibraltar Government’s decision to allow the rubble to be deposited on the sensitive site.

Mr Van Thienen spent much of his time clearing invasive plants and restoring the habitat at the Foreshore.

He added the Government is excavating an area on the Foreshore to expose the concrete that he covered up as a volunteer.

In reply the Government has said there has been no permanent dumping.

“The adjacent tunnels are being cleared of accumulation of decades of rubbish and rubble and an area outside has been designated in which the debris is being placed temporarily for then hoisting up and over the wall to be disposed of,” a Government spokesman said.

“All the rubble will be removed as part of the project and the area will be fully restored.”

